The House of Assembly elections in Ondo State has been characterized by vote buying across the State. Across the various polling units visited in the Central and Northern Senatorial District areas of the State, low turnout of voters was witnessed.
According to some of the voters who …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TyR88x
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to some of the voters who …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TyR88x
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]