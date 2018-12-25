Presidential Candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, has urged Nigerians to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming elections.
Moghalu accused the two parties of “tribalism and ethnic irredentism,” noting …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2Smu0pO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Moghalu accused the two parties of “tribalism and ethnic irredentism,” noting …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2Smu0pO
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]