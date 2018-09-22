Politics Voters Block Osun PDP Member From Leaving Until She Pays As Promised (Photo) – Naijaloaded

#1
There is commotion at the moment at Unit 2, Ward 8, Kobo in Osogbo, Osun State, as voters have refused to let an influential member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leave the area until she distributes the money they were …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2PW5nyE

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top