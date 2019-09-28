Voting began on Saturday to elect a president for Afghanistan with more than 9 million Afghan registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid fears of violence and fraud.
Tens of thousands of Afghan forces were deployed across 34 provinces to protect voters and polling stations from Taliban attacks. …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2lOHHTn
Get more World News
Tens of thousands of Afghan forces were deployed across 34 provinces to protect voters and polling stations from Taliban attacks. …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2lOHHTn
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]