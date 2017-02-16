Submit Post Advertise

Vowed To Serve God? Davido Smokes After Worshipping At RCCG

Discussion started by Oluogunjobi, Feb 16, 2017 at 4:29 PM.

  Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi

    David Adeleke popularly known as Davido may have returned to his normal lifestyle after he worshipped at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG City of David, Victoria Island, Lagos last sunday. Davido on his Instagram has a photo that captioned him smoking.

    This has set tongues wagging that could he actually have surrendered his life to God, especially as he testified at the church service and vowed that he would serve God for the rest of his life.

    The 'Aye' crooner beneath the picture wrote: ''Creative Control Returned... New Music In 2 Days...'' Perhaps, this means he has returned to his lifestyle or that service to God has not taken smoking from him.

    Oluogunjobi, Feb 16, 2017 at 4:29 PM
  curator

    curator

    is smoking now a sin?
     
    curator, Feb 16, 2017 at 4:29 PM
  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex

    It has always been :)
     
    RemmyAlex, Feb 16, 2017 at 4:45 PM
  curator

    curator

    Please tell me when it started to be a sin? It is dangerous and you are likely to die of lung cancer, but where does the word sin come into it
     
    curator, Feb 16, 2017 at 4:46 PM
  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex

    "The Bible never directly mentions smoking. There are principles, however, that definitely apply to smoking.

    First, the Bible commands us not to allow our bodies to become "mastered" by anything.

    "Everything is permissible for me—but not everything is beneficial. Everything is permissible for me—but I will not be mastered by anything" (1 Corinthians 6:12). Smoking is undeniably strongly addictive.

    Later in the same passage we are told, "Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price.

    Therefore honor God with your body" (1 Corinthians 6:19-20). Smoking is undoubtedly very bad for your health. Smoking has been proven to damage the lungs and the heart". :)
     
    RemmyAlex, Feb 16, 2017 at 4:52 PM
  curator

    curator

    Granted.. same applies to drinking etc
     
    curator, Feb 16, 2017 at 4:54 PM
  ese

    ese

    I tire for @femi
    ehhhh, Man of God!!!!!!!! @Samguine they have taken your role
     
    ese, Feb 16, 2017 at 5:31 PM
