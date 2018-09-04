Letter To The Editor, Premium Times, By Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, Vice President Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria (Sept 4, 2018)
RE: Osinbajo Got It Wrong On Restructuring - Atiku
Dear Editor,
Kindly permit me a response to a piece in your publication, titled “Osinbajo got it wrong on Restructuring,” written, we are told, by my illustrious predecessor in office, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
READ MORE HERE
RE: Osinbajo Got It Wrong On Restructuring - Atiku
Dear Editor,
Kindly permit me a response to a piece in your publication, titled “Osinbajo got it wrong on Restructuring,” written, we are told, by my illustrious predecessor in office, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
READ MORE HERE