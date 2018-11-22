The West African Examination Council, WAEC results for private candidates in the 2018 November/December Examination, shows a 60 percent failure rate.
The Head, Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Olu Adenipekun, while announcing the results on Wednesday in Calabar said that 39, 557 candidates obtained credits …
Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2DPAc61
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Head, Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Olu Adenipekun, while announcing the results on Wednesday in Calabar said that 39, 557 candidates obtained credits …
Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2DPAc61
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]