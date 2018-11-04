Politics WAEC Headquarters In Ghana Has No Record Of Buhari’s Certificate – Reno Omokri – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
After the presentation of attestation certificate to President Buhari by the Registrar of West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Abuja, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has described the development as pure garbage, maintaining that President Buhari has no WAEC certificate.....



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2AKdVDU

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top