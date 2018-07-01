The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Council Head of Public Affairs, Damianus Ojijeogu during an interview on Saturday disclosed that the results of the 2018 WASSCE for School Candidates will be released in 45 days.
The council, he said, was satisfied with the conduct of the just concluded examination for school candidates nationwide...
