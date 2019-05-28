It’s a logical conclusion: If it hurts when a partner tries to put their penis or a toy inside of you, or if they can’t get all the way inside, then it must be a problem of tightness, right? Ehhh, not exactly.
There are several reasons for why you might feel like you’re too tight for vaginal...
Read more via “sexual health” – Google News https://yhoo.it/2Xcmjoq
There are several reasons for why you might feel like you’re too tight for vaginal...
Read more via “sexual health” – Google News https://yhoo.it/2Xcmjoq
Last edited by a moderator:[2]