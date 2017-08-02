Nigerian-American rapper Wale has been forced to defend his action after he was criticised for spraying money on his daughter during her birthday party. "That's just a little bit of that ignorance you get in this country [the US] sometimes, for other cultures. I'm used to it," he told US entertainment site TMZ. "You've just got to respect other people's traditions on all levels before you speak on it. I'm proud of where I come from. That's just what we do, that's all I knew from when I was growing up," Wale added.