Adewale Tinubu, embattled chief executive officer of Oando Plc, has obtained a court injunction against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
According to court papers seen by TheCable on Monday, Tinubu filed an application before the federal high court in Lagos....
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2Z4Ipd3
Get more: Nigeria Business News
According to court papers seen by TheCable on Monday, Tinubu filed an application before the federal high court in Lagos....
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2Z4Ipd3
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]