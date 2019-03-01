Chairman of Northern Senators Forum, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has donated N4,250,000 to the families of the 17 persons killed by bandits in Kalhu, Rakkoni and Dalijan communities, Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
Aliyu Wamakko In a statement by his Special Assistant on …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IFXKNR
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Aliyu Wamakko In a statement by his Special Assistant on …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IFXKNR
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]