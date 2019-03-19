Entertainment #War: ‘Reason I called Tuface gay – Blackface speaks – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Yesterday veteran rapper Blackface released a diss track titled War. The record according to him was to diss his former bandmate Tuface Idibia.

Blackface in the record called the African Queen crooner a gay man. In an exclusive interview with LIB, Blackface has explained why he called the singer gay. …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Ffql81

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top