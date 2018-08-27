WAR veterans have dismissed former President Robert Mugabe’s half-hearted congratulatory message to newly inaugurated President Emmerson Mnangagwa, slamming the former state leader for sending his “innocent” daughter to take his place at the Sunday event.
In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on Sunday, Zimbabwe National …
Read more via AllAfrica News: Zimbabwe – https://ift.tt/2My85gl
Get more World News
In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on Sunday, Zimbabwe National …
Read more via AllAfrica News: Zimbabwe – https://ift.tt/2My85gl
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[4]