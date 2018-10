WaSH Technical Assistant (Nigerian Nationals Only)

NRC initiated country operations in Nigeria in June 2015, in order to respond to the critical and increasing needs in the country. NRC currently has a full team based in Maiduguri and a coordination office in Abuja. NRC is currently providing services across various sectors namely; Shelter and Non-Food Items (NFI); Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion (WASH); Food Security; and Information, Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA) and recently Education in order to address identified humanitarian needs.For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2yedPmn – MyJobMagGet more Latest Jobs