NRC initiated country operations in Nigeria in June 2015, in order to respond to the critical and increasing needs in the country. NRC currently has a full team based in Maiduguri and a coordination office in Abuja. NRC is currently providing services across various sectors namely; Shelter and Non-Food Items (NFI); Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion (WASH); Food Security; and Information, Counselling and Legal Assistance (ICLA) and recently Education in order to address identified humanitarian needs.
WaSH Technical Assistant (Nigerian Nationals Only)
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2yedPmn – MyJobMag
Get more Latest Jobs
WaSH Technical Assistant (Nigerian Nationals Only)
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2yedPmn – MyJobMag
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[17]