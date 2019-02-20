FC Barcelona were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Olympique Lyonnais in their UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg tie on Tuesday.
The result ensured both sides remained unbeaten in this season’s competition. The La Liga leaders dominated the match at …
read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Iocscn
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The result ensured both sides remained unbeaten in this season’s competition. The La Liga leaders dominated the match at …
read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Iocscn
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]