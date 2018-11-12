:Elseworlds” is the fifth annual Arrowverse crossover event, featuring episodes of the live-action television series, andon The CW. The crossover is set to begin on December 9, 2018, with, continue onon December 10, and conclude onon December 11. “Elseworlds” will introduce the characters Batwoman and Lois Lane to the universe, as well as the fictional Gotham City. In the crossover, Green Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl are drawn to Gotham City to confront Dr. John Deegan over his work at Arkham Asylum.