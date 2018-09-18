Sports Watch as Cristiano Ronaldo and Kathryn Mayorga dance at Las Vegas night club – mirror

#1
A video of Cristiano Ronaldo and rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga dancing in a nightclub has surfaced hours before he’s alleged to have attacked her in a hotel next door.

The Juventus superstar is spotted on mobile phone footage with the American in the Rain nightclub at the Palms Hotel …



read more via mirror – https://ift.tt/2ymBel4

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[89]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top