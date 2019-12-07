Entertainment Watch Moment Davido Pressed Chioma’s Breast Intensely In Front Of Passengers On A Plane – tooXclusive

#1
Davido, Chioma and their new born son, Ifeanyi, all took a trip to Barbados earlier today to witness the OBO shutdown his concert alongside his 30 Billion Gang.

But before they landed in the Carribeans, Davido did what has shocked many on social media. The singer was caught on video pressing …


via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2RD2OWv

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top