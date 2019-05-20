Tiwa Savage and Wizkid have been rumoured in the past to be in a sexual relationship but with no tangible evidence to authenticate the rumour.
Although the controversial video to Wizkid’s 2018 song, “Fever” in which Tiwa acted as a vixen for the Starboy to some extent made …
via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2WS6vY7
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Although the controversial video to Wizkid’s 2018 song, “Fever” in which Tiwa acted as a vixen for the Starboy to some extent made …
via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2WS6vY7
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 36.2 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[90]