Entertainment Watch: Mr. P Features Wande Coal On New Single “Follow My Lead” – Guardian News


guardian.ng

Watch: Mr. P Features Wande Coal On New Single "Follow My Lead" | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

Peter Okoye who is now known as Mr P of the defunct music duo PSquare has released a brand new Afropop R’n’B single titled “Follow My Lead.” The song was released alongside an accompanying visual. Mr P enlists the help of melodious singer, Wande Coal for the new song. “Follow My Lead” was...
