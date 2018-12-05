DOWNLOAD: SUPERGIRL – “ELSEWORLDS (ARROWVERSE), PART 3 (HD)

” is the fifth annual Arrowverse crossover event, featuring episodes of the live-action television series, andon The CW. The crossover began on December 9, 2018, with, continued onon December 10, and is set to conclude onon December 11. “Elseworlds” will introduce the characters Batwoman and Lois Lane to the universe, as well as the fictional Gotham City. In the crossover, Green Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl are drawn to Gotham City to confront Dr. John Deegan over his work at Arkham Asylum.On Earth-90, the Flash is seen struggling towards a mysterious figure, who tells him he has failed before he uses a powerful book to destroy that reality; though Flash manages to escape. On Earth-1, Arkham Asylum psychiatrist Dr. John Deegan is approached by the mysterious figure, who gives him the book so he can change reality according to his will. The following day, Oliver Queen and Barry Allen wake up in each other’s lives; resulting in Oliver becoming the Flash and Barry becoming the Green Arrow. Oliver and Barry head to S.T.A.R. Labs to figure out how to undo the situation, but Team Flash doesn’t believe them and lock them up in the pipeline. Oliver and Barry use each other’s abilities to escape their cell so they can travel to Earth-38 to get help from Kara Danvers / Supergirl. Meanwhile, an android called A.M.A.Z.O. awakens and begins to threaten Central City. Cisco Ramon retrieves Oliver and Barry from Earth-38, with Kara and her cousin Clark Kent / Superman providing assistance. The group eventually defeat A.M.A.Z.O. and return to S.T.A.R. Labs, where Cisco vibes the mysterious figure and Deegan. The figure tells the group that something’s coming and they won’t be able to stop it. While Clark returns to Earth-38 to protect it, Oliver realizes the figure and Deegan were located in Gotham City