Tekno has kept tongues wagging for the past week, after a now-viral video of him in a transparent van with dancers hit the internet.
We all wondered what it was all about, and it turns out it was the music video for his new song with Zlatan, "Agege"....
via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YAe76d
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
We all wondered what it was all about, and it turns out it was the music video for his new song with Zlatan, "Agege"....
via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YAe76d
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 44.6 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[78]