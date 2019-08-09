JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Watch Tekno & Zlatan In The Energetic Video For Their New Track, ‘Agege’ – Konbini Nigeria

#1
Tekno has kept tongues wagging for the past week, after a now-viral video of him in a transparent van with dancers hit the internet.

We all wondered what it was all about, and it turns out it was the music video for his new song with Zlatan, "Agege"....


via Konbini Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YAe76d

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[78]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top