Talk show host, Wendy Williams suffered an embarrassing moment as she tried to ‘fart’ silently but failed totally while filming her popular segment "Hot Topics."
Wendy was speaking about NFL star Odell Beckham’s butt-slapping incident on the recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show when what sounded like a fart was heard …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/36dmljR
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Wendy was speaking about NFL star Odell Beckham’s butt-slapping incident on the recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show when what sounded like a fart was heard …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/36dmljR
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 41 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[13]