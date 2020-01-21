Entertainment Watch the moment Wendy Williams tries but fails to ‘fart’ silently on Live TV (Video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Talk show host, Wendy Williams suffered an embarrassing moment as she tried to ‘fart’ silently but failed totally while filming her popular segment "Hot Topics."

Wendy was speaking about NFL star Odell Beckham’s butt-slapping incident on the recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show when what sounded like a fart was heard …


via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/36dmljR

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[13]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top