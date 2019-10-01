Justforex_nb_campaign

A viral video of #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore being dragged out of the courtoom by security operatives believed to be DSS officials have surfaced shortly after his arraignment yesterday September 30.

The "altercation" occurred shortly after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ordered that he be remanded in DSS custody till Friday …


