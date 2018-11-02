Entertainment WATCH VIDEO: Wizkid Reportedly Acquires Lamborghini Urus Car Worth N101 Million – 360Nobs.com

#1
Wizkid Reportedly Acquires Lamborghini Urus Car Worth N101 Million Starboy record boss, Wizkid, may have just added a new whip to his already impressive garage as reports have emerged that he acquired a new Lamboghini Urus car reportedly worth around $280,000 (N101 million). Wizkid Celebrates Son, Zion, Calls Him ‘My Life …




via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2QfLVO2

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top