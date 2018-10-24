Entertainment Watch: Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Get Steamy And Romantic In Visual For “Fever” – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have set tongues wagging with the recent release of the visual for "Fever".

The song which was dropped on October 1st has fans talking as the duo are seeing getting quite cosy and intimate. There have been …



via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2yy4R3E

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[158]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top