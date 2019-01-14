Entertainment Watch WWE Smackdown 1/22/19

Sort by date
#1
proxy.php?image=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wwe.com%2Ff%2Fstyles%2Fwwe_16_9_xxl%2Fpublic%2Fall%2F2019%2F01%2Freyalmas--9aabce3200fedf83f3f53d0f52d1af7f.jpg&hash=2eaf67b20e8cbfb0b35d4689181ed62d

Preview: The rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Andrade has taken the WWE Universe by storm over the past few weeks, with the latest chapter being written in a classic showdown won by the young upstart, thanks to an assist from Zelina Vega. The epic struggle for supremacy between the Superstars continues tonight, when the two clash in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Who will stand tall after what is sure to be a grueling battle? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on MPMACK MEDIA

DATE: January 22nd, 2019
CITY: INTRUST BANK ARENA
VENUE: WICHITA, KS
Quick Hits
  • Mr. McMahon to moderate “The New” Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles’ face-to-face
  • Rey Mysterio and Andrade to collide in 2-out-of-3 Falls Match
  • The Miz and Cesaro to battle with their partners in their corners five nights before Royal Rumble
  • Naomi and Mandy Rose to square off

STREAM FULL MATCH

DOWNLOAD FULL HIGHLIGHT
 
[38]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

363
Top