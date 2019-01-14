Preview: The rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Andrade has taken the WWE Universe by storm over the past few weeks, with the latest chapter being written in a classic showdown won by the young upstart, thanks to an assist from Zelina Vega. The epic struggle for supremacy between the Superstars continues tonight, when the two clash in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Who will stand tall after what is sure to be a grueling battle? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on MPMACK MEDIA
DATE: January 22nd, 2019
CITY: INTRUST BANK ARENA
VENUE: WICHITA, KS
Quick Hits
- Mr. McMahon to moderate “The New” Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles’ face-to-face
- Rey Mysterio and Andrade to collide in 2-out-of-3 Falls Match
- The Miz and Cesaro to battle with their partners in their corners five nights before Royal Rumble
- Naomi and Mandy Rose to square off
