Quick Hits

Mr. McMahon to moderate “The New” Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles’ face-to-face

Rey Mysterio and Andrade to collide in 2-out-of-3 Falls Match

The Miz and Cesaro to battle with their partners in their corners five nights before Royal Rumble

Naomi and Mandy Rose to square off

The rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Andrade has taken the WWE Universe by storm over the past few weeks, with the latest chapter being written in a classic showdown won by the young upstart, thanks to an assist from Zelina Vega. The epic struggle for supremacy between the Superstars continues tonight, when the two clash in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Who will stand tall after what is sure to be a grueling battle? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on MPMACK MEDIA : January 22nd, 2019: INTRUST BANK ARENA: WICHITA, KS