watch WWE TLC 2018 Preview: At WWE TLC, get ready for the highly-anticipated rematch that will pit new WWE Champion Daniel Bryan against the Superstar he stole the title from, AJ Styles.
Match Card
STREAM: WWE TLC 2018 12/16/18
- WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles
- Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
- Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)
- Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax
- SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (Triple Threat TLC Match)
- The Bar vs. The New Day vs. The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match)
- Natalya vs. Ruby Riott (Tables Match)
- Finn Bálor vs. Drew McIntyre
- Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (Ladder Match)
- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander
- R-Truth & Carmella vs. Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox (Finals of MMC Season 2)
- Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton (Chairs Match)
