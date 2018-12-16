Sports WATCH WWE TLC 2018 12/16/18 – FULL SHOW ONLINE

watch WWE TLC 2018 Preview: At WWE TLC, get ready for the highly-anticipated rematch that will pit new WWE Champion Daniel Bryan against the Superstar he stole the title from, AJ Styles.

Match Card
  • WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles
  • Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose
  • Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)
  • Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax
  • SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (Triple Threat TLC Match)
  • The Bar vs. The New Day vs. The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match)
  • Natalya vs. Ruby Riott (Tables Match)
  • Finn Bálor vs. Drew McIntyre
  • Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (Ladder Match)
  • WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander
  • R-Truth & Carmella vs. Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox (Finals of MMC Season 2)
  • Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton (Chairs Match)

STREAM: WWE TLC 2018 12/16/18
 
