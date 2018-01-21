Submit Post Advertise

Watford Sack Marco Silva, Blame Everton Interest

Jan 21, 2018

    Watford Manager Marco Silva has been sacked following a depreciation in their form after he was publicly courted by Everton.

    Watford has lost 11 in 16 games since Silva was publicly chased by the Merseyside club late last year.

    In a statement, Watford said they were "convinced" that 40-year-old Silva's appointment in May "was the right one" and, without "the unwarranted approach" they would have "continued to prosper under his leadership".

    The statement added: "This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly.

    "The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford has been jeopardised."
     

    Jan 21, 2018
