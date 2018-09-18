Sports Wayne Rooney Believes Jose Mourinho Is Being Made A Scapegoat At Manchester United – 360Nobs.com

#1
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that manager Jose Mourinho is being made a scapegoat for the team’s poor form this season.

Jose Mourinho’s future has come under intense scrutiny as a result, but Wayne Rooney believes that the players need to shoulder some of the blame.…



read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2NuKTLN

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[103]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top