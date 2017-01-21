Submit Post Advertise

Sports Wayne Rooney Breaks Man Utd's Goal Scoring Record

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Lequte, Jan 21, 2017 at 6:46 PM. Views count: 153

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Wayne Rooney has emerged Manchester United's all-time highest goal scorer after netting against Stoke City on Saturday.

    Rooney had been tied with Sir Bobby Charlton on 249 goals before hitting a freekick into the net in extra time.

    He now has 250 goals for United in all competitions.

    Here's a breakdown of where Wayne Rooney has scored his 250th goals and how he has scored the:

    Home: 136

    Away: 106

    Neutral ground: 8

    Inside Box: 213

    Outside Box: 37

    Penalty: 26

    Direct Free Kick: 6

    Right Foot: 193

    Left Foot: 27

    Head: 30

    rooney legend.jpg

    Speaking about the award, Rooney said:

    "It means a hell of a lot. It is a great honour and I am very proud. It is difficult at the minute to be over-pleased because of the result but in the grand scheme it is huge honour. It is not something I expected when I joined. As I said before, I am proud and I hope there is more to come.

    "The players who have played for this club have been world class. I am proud to play for this club. To be all-time goalscorer is a huge honour."
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Jan 21, 2017 at 6:46 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments