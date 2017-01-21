Wayne Rooney has emerged Manchester United's all-time highest goal scorer after netting against Stoke City on Saturday. Rooney had been tied with Sir Bobby Charlton on 249 goals before hitting a freekick into the net in extra time. He now has 250 goals for United in all competitions. Here's a breakdown of where Wayne Rooney has scored his 250th goals and how he has scored the: Home: 136 Away: 106 Neutral ground: 8 Inside Box: 213 Outside Box: 37 Penalty: 26 Direct Free Kick: 6 Right Foot: 193 Left Foot: 27 Head: 30 Speaking about the award, Rooney said: "It means a hell of a lot. It is a great honour and I am very proud. It is difficult at the minute to be over-pleased because of the result but in the grand scheme it is huge honour. It is not something I expected when I joined. As I said before, I am proud and I hope there is more to come. "The players who have played for this club have been world class. I am proud to play for this club. To be all-time goalscorer is a huge honour."