Metro We’ll attend to visa applicants, says US embassy – TheCable

#1
The US embassy in Nigeria says its offices in Abuja and Lagos are open for all consular business, including visa interviews.

The embassy said this in a tweet on Tuesday. “U.S. Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open for for all consular business, including visa interviews....



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2F0nEJF

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[43]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top