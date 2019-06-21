advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro We’ll ban Almajiri system of education, says FG – TheCable

#1
The federal government is considering proscribing the Al-majiri system of education in order to tackle insecurity.

Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, who disclosed this at the end of the national executive council meeting in Abuja, said the ban is to ensure that no child is deprived of basic education. …

idp news.JPG

Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2IW4Evw

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[89]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top