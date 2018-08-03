Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui said he will decide his goalkeeping situation on a game-by-game basis after star signing Thibaut Courtois was made to wait for his debut again.
Courtois swapped Premier League side Chelsea for European champions Madrid in a £35million move …
read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2PE2HWZ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Courtois swapped Premier League side Chelsea for European champions Madrid in a £35million move …
read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2PE2HWZ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]