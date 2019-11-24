The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday, assured Nigerians that latest April 2020, the Federal Government would completely deliver Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line.
Amaechi gave this assurance while speaking to newsmen at the end of......
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2XI5fIb
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Amaechi gave this assurance while speaking to newsmen at the end of......
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2XI5fIb
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]