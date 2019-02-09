President Muhammadu Buhari says the implementation of the Federal Government’s Made in Nigeria for Exports (MINE) will generate 30 billion dollars and create 1.5million jobs by 2025.
MINE is a presidential special priority intervention programme implemented by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, but …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2SCuoDP
Get More Nigeria Political News
MINE is a presidential special priority intervention programme implemented by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, but …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2SCuoDP
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]