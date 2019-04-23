Heads are set to roll across the country as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has launched a probe into the credentials of applicants dating back to 2009.
This implies that persons who cheated the system to pass the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to get into …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2IxGsBK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
This implies that persons who cheated the system to pass the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to get into …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2IxGsBK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[17]