Metro We’ll meet labour’s Dec deadline on N30,000 wage – Govs – Newtelegraph

#1
Nigerian governors have given assurance that they would meet the December 31 deadline given by the organised labour for the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage to workers.

The governors, who met Wednesday night under the umbrella of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), also called on the National Assembly …

aminu.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/33f9lZD

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top