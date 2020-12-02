Politics We’ll Protect Other Ethnic Nationals in Ogun, Abiodun Tells Emir of Kano – New Telegraph News


We’ll Protect Other Ethnic Nationals in Ogun, Abiodun Tells Emir of Kano - New Telegraph

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun says his administration would continue to encourage inter-ethnic relationships among various groups residing in the state. The security of their lives and property, he said: “Is as important as those of Ogun State indigenes because we believe that the...
