Featured Thread #1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a panel to investigate its loss of Anambra State during the February 23 presidential election. According to the party, the figures from the state do not reflect the party’s political standing in the state. Basil Ejidike, the acting state chairman …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Ul0tBb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Ul0tBb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[114]