Politics We’ll Punish Those Responsible For Buhari’s Loss In Anambra, Says APC – Sahara Reporters

Featured Thread #1
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a panel to investigate its loss of Anambra State during the February 23 presidential election. According to the party, the figures from the state do not reflect the party’s political standing in the state. Basil Ejidike, the acting state chairman …


Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Ul0tBb
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[114]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top