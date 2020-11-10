In Nigeria News today headlines include
- We’re not aware of CBN freezing accounts of #EndSARS promoters – Nigerian Senate – Legit.ng
- Like a military junta, Buhari govt goes after #EndSARS protesters — Twitter
- Canada grants asylum to #EndSARS protester, DJ Switch – TheNewsGuru
- Gov Ganduje promises to increase salaries of Hisbah officials following the recent destruction of N200m worth of alcohol in the state – Linda Ikeji’s
- Trump ‘won’t leave White House in January and has told aides to write his name on everything" - Rogue staffer claims – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
- Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy - Observers Times
Politics - We’re not aware of CBN freezing accounts of #EndSARS promoters – Nigerian Senate – Legit.ng
https://www.legit.ng/1382197-we-aware-cbn-freezing-endsars-leaders-bank-accounts-nigerian-senate.html
Politics - Like a military junta, Buhari govt goes after #EndSARS protesters — Twitter
Politics - Canada grants asylum to #EndSARS protester, DJ Switch – TheNewsGuru
https://thenewsguru.com/trending/breaking-canada-grants-asylum-to-endsars-protester-dj-switch/
Metro - Gov Ganduje promises to increase salaries of Hisbah officials following the recent destruction of N200m worth of alcohol in the state – Linda Ikeji’s
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/11/gov-ganduje-promises-to-increase-salaries-of-hisbah-officials-following-the-recent-destruction-of-n200m-worth-of-alcohol-in-the-state.html
World - Trump ‘won’t leave White House in January and has told aides to write his name on everything" - Rogue staffer claims – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/11/trump-wont-leave-white-house-in-january-and-has-told-aides-to-write-his-name-on-everything-rogue-staffer-claims.html
Entertainment - Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy - Observers Times
https://t.co/jfeFmUrUF2?amp=1
https://t.co/jfeFmUrUF2?amp=1
