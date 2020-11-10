Video We’re not aware of CBN freezing accounts of #EndSARS promoters – Nigerian Senate| Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • We’re not aware of CBN freezing accounts of #EndSARS promoters – Nigerian Senate – Legit.ng
  • Like a military junta, Buhari govt goes after #EndSARS protesters — Twitter
  • Canada grants asylum to #EndSARS protester, DJ Switch – TheNewsGuru
  • Gov Ganduje promises to increase salaries of Hisbah officials following the recent destruction of N200m worth of alcohol in the state – Linda Ikeji’s
  • Trump ‘won’t leave White House in January and has told aides to write his name on everything" - Rogue staffer claims – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
  • Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy - Observers Times
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - We’re not aware of CBN freezing accounts of #EndSARS promoters – Nigerian Senate – Legit.ng

https://www.legit.ng/1382197-we-aware-cbn-freezing-endsars-leaders-bank-accounts-nigerian-senate.html
Politics - Like a military junta, Buhari govt goes after #EndSARS protesters — Twitter

Politics - Canada grants asylum to #EndSARS protester, DJ Switch – TheNewsGuru

https://thenewsguru.com/trending/breaking-canada-grants-asylum-to-endsars-protester-dj-switch/
Metro - Gov Ganduje promises to increase salaries of Hisbah officials following the recent destruction of N200m worth of alcohol in the state – Linda Ikeji’s

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/11/gov-ganduje-promises-to-increase-salaries-of-hisbah-officials-following-the-recent-destruction-of-n200m-worth-of-alcohol-in-the-state.html
World - Trump ‘won’t leave White House in January and has told aides to write his name on everything" - Rogue staffer claims – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/11/trump-wont-leave-white-house-in-january-and-has-told-aides-to-write-his-name-on-everything-rogue-staffer-claims.html
Entertainment - Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy - Observers Times

https://t.co/jfeFmUrUF2?amp=1
