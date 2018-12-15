Sports We’re not scared of Algeria challenge – Rangers – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Although Nigeria flagbearers, Rangers found it relatively easy overpowering Ethiopia’s Defence Force in the CAF Confederation Cup, it is envisaged that the challenge from Algeria’s Union Sportive Medinat Bel Abbes (USMBA) will be stiffer when they clash this weekend.

Rangers International Team: winners of the Aiteo Cup …



read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2A2tC8G

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top