Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro We’ve Arrested Three Soldiers, University Students Among Gang Terrorising Maiduguri -Nigerian Army – Sahara Reporters

#1
The Nigerian Army says it has arrested a group of suspected cultiststerrorizing communities in Maiduguri, Born State.

The arrested gang, according to the army, were accused of engaging in armed robbery and kidnapping in Maiduguri and environs. Col. Ado Isa, spokesman for the army, in a statement said, …

army.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2V93Xol

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top