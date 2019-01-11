Metro We’ve chased Boko Haram out of Baga, says army – TheCable

Troops of the Nigerian army special forces command have cleared Boko Haram insurgents off Baga town in Borno state. On December 28, 2018, the insurgents attacked the town and reportedly hoisted their flag.

Residents had told TheCable that the insurgents took over the community after overrunning a military base. …



