Featured Thread #1
VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has succeeded in increasing power generation from 4,000 megawatts to 8,100MW over the past three years. VP Osinbajo Osinbajo said this when he delivered a lecture titled: Nigeria rising: The path to prosperity, …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FQNRcI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FQNRcI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]