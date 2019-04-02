Metro We’ve increased power generation to 8,100MW — Osinbajo – Vanguard News Nigeria

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has succeeded in increasing power generation from 4,000 megawatts to 8,100MW over the past three years. &#13; VP Osinbajo Osinbajo said this when he delivered a lecture titled: Nigeria rising: The path to prosperity, …



