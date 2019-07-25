advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics We are ready to work with you – PresidentÂ Buhari tells Boris Johnson – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
President Buhari has revealed that Nigeria is ready to work with the new British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, Buhari said, “In Nigeria, we respect the choice of British people and we are ready to …

boris.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Z5rV4Z

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top