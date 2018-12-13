  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro We are set to improve efficiency of service delivery in the health sector -Minister – P.M. News

#1
The Federal Government is seeking ways to improve efficiency in the operations of public hospitals and re-equip them to save foreign exchange drain arising from medical tourism.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made the statement at a news briefing to commemorate …



Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2UDjrQO

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[93]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top