The Federal Government is seeking ways to improve efficiency in the operations of public hospitals and re-equip them to save foreign exchange drain arising from medical tourism.
The Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made the statement at a news briefing to commemorate …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2UDjrQO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made the statement at a news briefing to commemorate …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2UDjrQO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[93]