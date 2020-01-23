An investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Shehu Shuaibu, said on Tuesday that alleged donations towards the 2015 presidential campaign of former President Goodluck Jonathan were still being probed.
Shuaibu pointed out to Justice Rilwan Aikawa that some monetary …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2VlvrZW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Shuaibu pointed out to Justice Rilwan Aikawa that some monetary …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2VlvrZW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]